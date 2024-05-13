Anything Goes: Curtain up on Lochgelly & District Amateur Musical Association show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The curtain is set to rise on a classic musical as the members of Lochgelly and District Amateur Musical Association return to the stage with “Anything Goes.”

The timeless show goes ahead at Lochgelly Theatre from Wednesday, May 29, until Saturday, June 1.

Featuring the wonderful music and lyrics of Cole Porter, the story is set aboard the ocean liner S.S. American, where nightclub singer Reno Sweeney is en-route from New York to London. Her pal Billy Crocker has stowed away to be near his love, Hope Harcourt, but she is engaged to the wealthy Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Joining this love triangle on board the luxury liner are Public Enemy #13 - Moonface Martin - and his partner in-crime Erma. With the help of some elaborate disguises, tap-dancing sailors, and good old-fashioned blackmail, Reno and Moonface join forces to help Billy in his quest to win Hope’s heart!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The musical is a farcical romp featuring a 14-piece orchestra joining the cast on stage aboard the top deck of the ship, playing classics like I Get a Kick Out of You, You’re the Top”, and the title track.

Cast members in rehearsal for Anything Goes (Pic: Submitted)

The company has received funding from Shell, allowing it to provide complimentary tickets to disadvantaged members of the public, opening the world of musical theatre to those who may not normally have the opportunity to attend. As a local community theatre group, which aims to provide top-class amateur theatre, which is accessible to all, this is something which they are proud to be able to do.

And it is a busy time for the members of the long-established organisation.

In addition, the company’s youth organisation, LADAMA Theatre School, is putting on its own production, just three weeks after Anything Goes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be a two-in-one show being produced -“Musical Miracles Showcase”, and “Matilda Jnr” based on the Roald Dahl classic. Some of the cast members of the theatre school have parents who are also members of LADAMA’s main cast and production team, making this a real family affair.