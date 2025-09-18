Resale outlets are already offering tickets to a number of the singer’s shows for triple-digit figures

Fans who missed out on Ariana Grande tickets will now have to contend with the resales market already.

One ticketing reseller is offering over 200 tickets to the shows in London - with prices upwards of £450

The move comes as Grande assured fans that her tickets would not be sold through the “dynamic pricing” system.

The long-awaited return of Ariana Grande to our shores started earlier today, as fans queued up for tickets that went on sale through Ticketmaster for a chance to see her at one of the numerous London dates scheduled.

Many have now been left without tickets as the company revealed in a post on their website that, as of 10:13am, there were “currently no tickets available” for any of her performances taking place at The O2 Arena in London across August of 2026, as was also the case through another official ticketing outlet, AXS.

However, a cursory look across some ticket resale websites tells a more interesting story, with what appears to be an ‘abundance’ of tickets now available through outlets such as StubHub, which, as of writing, have “200+ tickets” left on their website.

Fans looking to pick up tickets to see Ariana Grande during her UK tour in 2026 will now have to contend with elevated prices on the reseller market - only moments after Ticketmaster confirmed no more tickets were available. | Ticketmaster/StubHub/Getty Images

Those looking now to the reseller market to pick up tickets to the tour will now face prices upwards of £450, with the most expensive tickets set to cost fans around £566 to see the singer perform on her August 15 date in the Capital. In contrast, another ticketing reseller website, Twickets, has yet to offer resale tickets and instead is asking fans to set up alerts as and when they do appear on the platform.

The news comes as Grande assured fans that ticket sales would not be conducted through the controversial ‘dynamic pricing’ system, which the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found no evidence of concerning sales of Oasis’ 2025 tour.

Ticketmaster upholds that it does not use surge pricing or dynamic algorithms to adjust ticket prices, but instead the price ranges are set by event organisers in advance.

