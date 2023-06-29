Army band’s Fife concert after being in King Charles III coronation procession

Scotland’s best-known military band has launched a series of concerts, “Heroes of the Screen”, to raise funds for the nation’s best-known Armed Forces charity this autumn. Renowned for their performances at Holyrood Palace and the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, the talented musicians will be touring venues in Lanark, Bankfoot, Livingston, Dunfermline and Selkirk, led by new Director of Music, Major Brendan Wheeler.

This year’s repertoire will include well-loved music from film and TV, as well as a folk-inspired collaboration with Hawick folk musician, Alan Brydon. The band appears at Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline, on December 1.

Gordon Michie, Poppyscotland’s Head of Fundraising & Learning, said: “The concerts promise to be unforgettable evenings, featuring famous TV tunes and movie favourites, as well as folk music guaranteed to get your feet tapping! They are always very popular, so we’d encourage music lovers to buy their tickets early.

The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland are heading to a Fife theatre as part of a Scottish tour. (Pic: Submitted)

The band, based at Dreghorn Barracks, Edinburgh, is one of the 22 regular army bands.