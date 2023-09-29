News you can trust since 1871
Award-winning dance artist visits Fife theatre

After a series of highly-acclaimed European performances across 2021-2023, HEAR EYES MOVE - Dances with Ligeti, created by award-winning dance artist and choreographer, Elisabeth Schilling, will visit St. Andrews at The Byre Theatre on October 17.
By John A. MacInnes
Published 29th Sep 2023, 10:20 BST- 2 min read
It will be one of only two new touring dates announced for this this autumn – and the only UK dates.

A celebration of Hungarian genius-composer György Ligeti’s recent 100th birthday, HEAR EYES MOVE - Dances with Ligeti is a highly inventive dance-concert performance that sees Schilling choreographically interpret Ligeti’s iconic, avant-garde piano études through both movement and sound for the stage.

Joined live by pianist Cathy Krier and five dancers, Schilling’s choreography employs ideas of sensation and feeling to Ligeti’s theory of sound movement and development as its own growing organism - something we can both listen to and feel as a unique creative system of relationships, “a tactile form… a succession of muscle tensions.”

Get your tickets now for the award-winning artists latest performanceGet your tickets now for the award-winning artists latest performance
    Brimming with multi-sensory imagery set across a crisp stage, HEAR EYES MOVE seeks not to separate dance and music but to join them as one - experimenting passionately with sound and form; shape and feeling; movement and resonance; bodies and piano keys; to produce a nexus of artistic expression that sees Ligeti’s complexities mesh intimately with Schilling’s dance.

    Created in tandem with Grand Théâtre Luxembourg, Kunstfest Weimar, and Philharmonie Luxembourg with funding from Creative Scotland, Fondation Été, and Foundation Scotland, HEAR EYES MOVE will also see Elisabeth Schilling work closely with the two communities and local dance artists to share her practice.

    There has been high praise worldwide for the producer: “Elisabeth Schilling’s dance language is the most sensitive fine drawing. The movements of her dancers create lineaments that develop solely from the energy of the music and its temperaments and moods.”

    Eva-Maria Reuther , Trierischer Volksfreund (Mosel Musikfestival 202).

