Award-winning jazz bassist set for childhood home show at Kirkcaldy Old Kirk

Langtoun Jazz hosts the Ewan Hastie Trio at the Old Kirk on Saturday, April 6 at 8.00pm with Paul Harrison on piano and Chun-Wei Kang on drums.

Ewan became the first Scot to win the BBC Young Jazz Musician in 2022. He also recently received the Mark McKergow Prize for Jazz Improvisation twice - in 2022 and again in 2023, and won the “Best Instrumentalist” at the Scottish Jazz Awards

Born in Edinburgh, and raised in Kirkcaldy, left-handed double bassist Ewan started playing with the Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra and with the National Youth Jazz Orchestra of Scotland.He studied at the R oyal Conservatoire of Scotland’s jazz programme.