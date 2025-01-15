BAFTA Awards 2025: The Brutalist and Emilia Perez lead the nominations - full list of nominees
- The Brutalist and Emilia Perez dominate with multiple nominations.
- Rising stars Mikey Madison and Jharrel Jerome spotlighted in the EE BAFTA Rising Star category.
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl and Wicked also recognized acknowledged within the nominations.
The 2025 BAFTA nominations have been announced, celebrating a stellar year in film and recognizing a diverse range of talent across the industry.
Leading the charge are standout films such as The Brutalist, Conclave, and Netflix film Emilia Perez, which each earned nods in multiple categories, including Best Film and Best Director. Meanwhile, Anora and A Complete Unknown also made waves, securing nominations in both the Best Film and screenplay categories.
In the acting fields, Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), and Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) are among the high-profile nominees vying for the prestigious awards. Rising stars like Mikey Madison (Anora) and Jharrel Jerome are also being recognized, with both earning spots on the coveted EE BAFTA Rising Star shortlist.
From Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl earning a nod in the Outstanding British Film and Best Children and Family Film categories to the groundbreaking nominations for Emilia Perez in Best Film Not in the English Language, the 2025 BAFTAs look to be one of the strongest indicators who could win at the Oscars this year.
2025 BAFTA Award nominees in full
Best Film
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Perez
Outstanding British Film
- Bird
- Blitz
- Concave
- Gladiator II
- Hard Truths
- Kneecap
- Lee
- Love Lies Bleeding
- The Outrun
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Best Actor
- Adrian Brody - The Brutalist
- Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
- Hugh Grant - Heretic
- Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Best Actress
- Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
- Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia Perez
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths
- Mikey Madison - Anora
- Demi Moore - The Substance
- Saorise Ronan - The Outrun
Best Supporting Actor
- Yura Borisov - Anora
- Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
- Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing
- Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
- Selena Gomez - Emilia Perez
- Ariana Grande - Wicked
- Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
- Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl
- Isabella Rosselini - Conclave
- Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez
Best Director
- Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
- Sean Baker - Anora
- Edward Berger - Conclave
- Denis Villeneuve - Dune II
- Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez
- Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
Best Children and Family Film
- Flow
- Kensuke’s Kingdom
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best Film not in the English Language
- All We Imagine Is Light
- Emilia Perez
- I’m Still Here
- Kneecap
Best Adapted Screenplay
- A Complete Unknown - James Mangold, Jay Cocks
- Conclave - Peter Straughan
- Emilia Perez - Jacques Audiard
- Nickel Boys - Ramsell Ross, Joslyn Barnes
- Sing Sing - Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence ‘Divine Eye’ Machlan, John ‘Diving G’ Whitfield
Best Original Screenplay
- Anora - Sean Baker
- Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold - The Brutalist
- Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt, Naoise O’Caireallain, Liam OG O Hannadiah, JJ O Dochartaigh
- A Real Pain - Jesse Eisenberg
- The Substance - Coralie Fargeat
Outstanding Debut for a British writer, director or producer
- Luna Carmoon - Hoard
- Richard Peppiat - Kneecap
- Dev Patel - Monkey Man
- Sandhya Suri, James Bowsher and Balthazar de Ganay - Santosh
- Karan Kandhari - Sister Midnight
EE BAFTA Rising Star
- Marisa Abela
- Jharrel Jerome
- David Jonsson
- Mikey Madison
- Nabhaan Rizwan
The BAFTA Awards 2025 ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 16 2025 and will be available to watch live through the BBC the evening of the event. The event will also be available on catch-up through the BBC iPlayer service shortly after broadcast.
