Bands line up for Tam Dignan memorial gig at Fife bar
and live on Freeview channel 276
The annual Tam Dignan Memorial Gig takes place at the Douglas Arms in Methilhill on Saturday, January 27, and the line-up features a host of local punk and rock bands.
Tam, who hailed from Buckhaven, was a well-known character on the local punk music scene. The father-of-five passed away in May 2013, aged 50.
Since then, the pub has hosted its annual fundraising event for local organisations, and raised a glass to his memory. The line-up for the 2024 event includes Fire Exit, Rare Breed, Aye Hobos,. Ume, 13 Tombs,, The Dreggs, Troops Of Tomorrow, Ex-, The Deploied, Colourful| Noise, Anarchic Disorder, and The Dam Ratz. The event gets underway at 2:00pm.