The annual Tam Dignan Memorial Gig takes place at the Douglas Arms in Methilhill on Saturday, January 27, and the line-up features a host of local punk and rock bands.

Tam, who hailed from Buckhaven, was a well-known character on the local punk music scene. The father-of-five passed away in May 2013, aged 50.

Since then, the pub has hosted its annual fundraising event for local organisations, and raised a glass to his memory. The line-up for the 2024 event includes Fire Exit, Rare Breed, Aye Hobos,. Ume, 13 Tombs,, The Dreggs, Troops Of Tomorrow, Ex-, The Deploied, Colourful| Noise, Anarchic Disorder, and The Dam Ratz. The event gets underway at 2:00pm.