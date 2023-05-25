News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Barbara Dickson announces farewell tour with three Scottish concerts

Fife legend Barbara Dickson has announced a farewell tour - and tickets for her last ever live shows go on sale this week.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 25th May 2023, 08:55 BST- 1 min read

The acclaimed Dunfermline born singer-songwriter is hitting the road for the very last time with a full band in 2024 after a career which has spanned five decades. She has three Scottish concerts announced and is appearing at the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh on February 11; Glasgow Concert Hall on February 12, and Eden Court, Inverness, on February 13.

Announcing the dates, she said: “I’m looking forward to playing my last full band tour early next year, having started back in 1977 headlining for the first time. It’s the end of an era for me. I hope you all come along and enjoy this last chance to see us in our ‘big’ line-up!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dickson’s career took her from the folk clubs of Dunfermline to the West End stage via success in the charts with songs such as Answer Me and Another Suitcase in Another Hall.

Barbara Dickson (Pic: George McLuskie)Barbara Dickson (Pic: George McLuskie)
Barbara Dickson (Pic: George McLuskie)
Most Popular

    She won two Olivier awards for her roles in Blood Brothers and Spend, Spend, Spend, and received an OBE in 2002. Tickets for her farewell tour go on sale from Friday at https://www.barbaradickson.net/tour

    Related topics:FifeDunfermlineEdinburghTickets