Barbara Dickson announces farewell tour with three Scottish concerts

The acclaimed Dunfermline born singer-songwriter is hitting the road for the very last time with a full band in 2024 after a career which has spanned five decades. She has three Scottish concerts announced and is appearing at the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh on February 11; Glasgow Concert Hall on February 12, and Eden Court, Inverness, on February 13.

Announcing the dates, she said: “I’m looking forward to playing my last full band tour early next year, having started back in 1977 headlining for the first time. It’s the end of an era for me. I hope you all come along and enjoy this last chance to see us in our ‘big’ line-up!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dickson’s career took her from the folk clubs of Dunfermline to the West End stage via success in the charts with songs such as Answer Me and Another Suitcase in Another Hall.

Barbara Dickson (Pic: George McLuskie)

Most Popular