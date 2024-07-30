Barbara Dickson at Fife festival to talk about her career on stage and screen
and live on Freeview channel 276
She will be in conversation with BBC broadcaster Nicola Meighan at the Royal British Legion on September 5, from 6:00pm. Tickets are available at https://outwithfestival.co.uk/
As a multi-million selling recording artist with an equally impressive Olivier Award winning acting career, Barbara is one of the most enduring artists in Britain today, and has just completed her farewell band tour of the UK. She will look back on a career that includes early days singing with Billy Connolly and Gerry Rafferty, her role in Willy Russell’s musical about The Beatles as well as famously creating the role of Mrs Johnstone in Russell’s Blood Brothers.
Her appearance at Outwith is the latest addition to the annual festival which brings live music, art and entertainment to a host of venues across the city.
Critically-acclaimed Scottish author David Keenan makes an appearance with an interview and readings, and will discuss the challenge of adapting his award-winning cult hit This Is Memorial Device, for the stage. It tells the story of an imaginary band from Airdrie and was turned into a play starring Paul Higgins which garnered five-star reviews from London to Glasgow.
Popular comedian and writer Darren Connell, who rose to fame as likeable character, Bobby Muir in BBC Scotland’s sitcom Scot Squad, performs at Outwith for the first time. It was Kevin Bridges who persuaded Connell to give up his job in a supermarket to pursue comedy full-time and he has since performed at the Edinburgh Fringe and had a sell-out show at the Glasgow Comedy Festival.
Steven Dick, comedy writer for Frankie Boyle and Have I Got News for You, will also be returning to Outwith to exhibit his paintings in the Abbot House Workshop. Originally from Dunfermline, Steven has given strong support to the event over the years by hosting comedy writing workshops for budding comedy writers. Completing the Outwith 24 guest line up, are some of the cast of Gregory’s Girl, including Dee Hepburn, who will be in Dunfermline to celebrate Bill Forsyth’s classic movies.
