Bernie Taupin: a remarkable life penning lyrics for Elton John’s classic songs

As Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road completes a brand new book appears from his long-term partner and lyricist Bernie Taupin. Scattershot (Monoray, £25) is a complete revelation about his life, his music and of course Elton.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Several unauthorised books have appeared over the years, but this comes from his own pen, meandering at times but what a journey this has been. To pick out highlights is impossible but interesting times are scattered throughout. It is true he applied to an ad in what was the weekly bible of music, the New Musical Express as ‘Liberty Wants Talent’ but admits it was his mum who sent in the pile of lyrics.

How did he meet with Elton? The revelation here is that his was the only application as Elton, then Reg Dwight playing in Long John Baldry’s band was a musician with no lyricist, so they matched. Initially writing pop for other artists for agent Dick James as DJM, but soon to be writing for themselves producing Skyline Pigeon and Lady Samantha which the more diehard Elton fans will recognise from his first album.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first breakthrough was the opening show at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, August 1970 and all of showbiz claimed they were there. Bernie had already written three albums of songs by then including Your Song which became the signature song from then on. Written on October 27, 1969, in the suburbs of London, the song tells of innocent love and honesty reflecting Taupin’s life and still only 19 years old.

Most Popular

Elton John and Bernie Taupin accept an award for 'I'm Gonna Love Me Again' from 'Rocketman' onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards (Pic: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)