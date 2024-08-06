Big Country’s Fife festival gig to celebrate 40th anniversary of landmark album

Big Country are set to play a homecoming gig as part of Dunfermline’s Outwith Festival to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the band’s Steeltown album.

The concert is at PJ Molloys on Friday, September 6, and tickets available via Eventbrite are £28.50 plus a booking fee.

Steeltown was the band’s only number one album, and it featured the top 20 single East Of Eden. While critical reception was mixed - many USA commentators didn’t fully get its references to the fate of Scots workers and the UK political scene - fans often rate it as their finest work.

The band, formed by the late Stuart Adamson, recorded it in Stockholm, with Steve Lillywhite producing, and it was released in October 1984.

Big Country’s home town gig comes as part of their tour to celebrate the landmark anniversary, and fits neatly into Outwith’s strong music offering. Over 35 bands, both emerging acts alongside established names, will play across seven venues during the all-day music event on Saturday, September 7.

With indie-rock and folk playing alongside electronica and melodic pop, the line-up has something for fans of all music genres. A strong female line up sees critically-acclaimed Kathryn Joseph headlining, Nati, The Keys and Manchester’s Deep Blue. Four members of Super Furry Animals will be playing as newly-formed Das Koolies. The city centre programme includes visual art, film, theatre and comedy, running from 3-8 September.

Kathryn Joseph was the winner of the prestigious Scottish Album of the Year in 2015, beating Paulo Nutini and Young Fathers to the top prize. Lomond Campbell, who will be performing with Kathryn, is a BAFTA winning songwriter and Scottish Album of the Year Award shortlister – with regular plays on many BBC networks.

Also on the line-up is Nati (Dreddd), whose social media hit nearly two million followers as well as supporting Tidelines, Newton Faulkner and Simply Red. Her forthcoming shows at King Tut’s have already sold out.

The Eves who have had airtime on Radio Scotland, BBC Introducing and Radio 2. The Scottish pop duo, Marissa Keltie and Caroline Gilmour have toured extensively with Skerryvore and supported Belinda Carlisle and Sister Sledge.

Radio 6 favourites, Indie folk girl band, The Deep Blue played Glastonbury this year before heading to Outwith. This Manchester band will appeal to fans of Haim and Boy Genius.

This year also sees the long-awaited return of Dunfermline indie legends Beatnic Prestige alongside other local acts and talented band, The New Shade.