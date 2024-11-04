A concert which is believed to be the biggest ever celebration of Duke Ellington's music in Scotland i s taking place in St Andrews - on St Andrews Night.

Comprising 34 musicians, Remembering Duke is at the Laidlaw Centre in the town on November 30, and is one of three tour dates by the The Scottish National Jazz Orchestra.

It will feature an opening set by the 17-strong Tommy Smith Youth Jazz Orchestra, and the SNJO will then play its internationally acclaimed Ellington interpretations with special guest, singer Lucy-Anne Daniels adding gospel music-inspired selections of the great composer’s songs.

Smith, SNJO founder and musical director, saxophonist, said: “Duke Ellington has been an inspiration to musicians and composers across the musical spectrum for almost 100 years. The breadth of his writing encompasses songs that were the pop music of the day and hugely descriptive suites that compare with works in the classical canon in terms of ambition. It’s wonderful to witness young players from the TikTok era finding their way into playing jazz through Ellington as generations before have done.”

Scottish National Jazz Orchestra plays Duke Ellington (Pic: Derek Clark Photography)

The SNJO’s expertise as Ellington interpreters has developed over its 28-year history and was recognised internationally through its 2012 recording, In the Spirit of Duke, which captured the orchestra in top form live on tour.

“To be praised in the US for performing Duke Ellington’s music was special recognition,” said Smith. “Quite a few of the musicians who took part in that tour are no longer with us but the players who have come in have picked up the baton, knowing they must measure up to high standards. At the same time, Ellington is now in the orchestra’s DNA and his music is an essential part of what we do.”

For Remembering Duke, the Tommy Smith Youth Jazz Orchestra will reinvigorate Ellington classics and rarities, adding to the SNJO’s command of highlights from throughout the master's repertoire.

“We’re looking forward to playing this great music, which has so much depth and character, and to giving the audience an experience that will be authentic in every way in terms of staging, attire and equipment as well as the music,” said Smith. "Both the SNJO and TSYJO have played in the Laidlaw Music Centre a number of times and it's a great setting. We always enjoy the atmosphere and playing to the appreciative audiences who turn out to see us there."