Meet Me In The City had all the tempered production values that gave it a provoking live feel while still sounding spontaneous and one-take live feel. His voice following the melody in a steady walking pace that never misses. A rare cover version too having Junior Kimbrough to credit for the writing.

This week we have the launch of the full album Devil May Care and his first since the double LP Live At Memorial Hall in 2017.

That in itself was a breakthrough as the quality control on vinyl LPs can be questionable and with Dave’s eye for perfection nothing was going out with any faults. The LP became a snapshot of his many live performances and now a collector’s item.

Dave Arcari has a new album out, and is playing live across the Forth.

Blues will always be a niche market, but Dave has taken his brand of wild punk solo blues across the world to many territories. Other than the Whiskey In The Blood album nearly ten years ago this is the first album to feature guests and the charity Help Musicians makes this possible.

Chris McMullan from The Bonnevilles plays drums on the title track, Jim Harcus from The Radiotones plays blues harp on Stick To Your Guns and Jamie Wilson plays violin on the new arrangement of Loch Lomond (Home) which also features some backing vocals from locals and fans. Laid back and relaxed this is a new approach to the song and personalised to his home area. Whisky Trail with picked banjo has a warm feel like a matured malt and a comfy sofa while Time Will Come is a wee dig at Brexit and choices given. Dave is a remainer, wanted to stay so laments the outcome while reflecting this during the long lockdown sessions.