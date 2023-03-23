Blues troubadour Dave Arcari set for first gig in Kirkcaldy in 16 years

Dave Arcari (Pic: Peter Lee)

Local singer songwriter Kenneth Anthony Morton opens the show and doors open 7:00pm.

Arcari has recently completed a UK tour to promote his latest album Devil May Care and has just returned from a run of shows in Finland. He is a finalist in the UK Blues Federation’s UK Blues Awards 2023 with results being announced next month at an awards ceremony in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Post-pandemic, things are slowly getting back to normal for the full-time touring musician and songwriter who is now based on the eastern shores of Loch Lomond.

“The effects of the pandemic combined with Brexit and ongoing travel restrictions has made the return to my usual touring territories in Europe and the USA slower than we'd hoped,” says Arcari.

Most Popular

"I lost three USA tours and my last visa expired during the pandemic so it’s looking like it’ll be next year before I pick up where I left off in the ‘States which has become a key market for my music and live shows over the last ten years. ‘Normality’ is coming back now, albeit slowly!”

Originally from Glasgow, Arcari moved to the Lang Toun in 1985 for a communication studies course at the then-named Kirkcaldy Tech before spending a year as sabbatical president of the students’ association at the college.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During that period he started his first band, Summerfield Blues, which became well known on the local scene before Arcari moved to London. The band re-formed two years later on his return to the town and he also opened a recording studio which he ran until moving away in 1995 and Summerfield Blues split the following year.

Subsequently Arcari went on to form pioneering alt.blues group Radiotones and moved on to become a full-time songwriter and touring solo artist in the early 2000s. His last solo appearance in Kirkcaldy was at the Acoustic Music club in January 2007.

Coming months see Arcari playing festivals in Romania, Estonia and the UK with other tour dates in Germany and Finland between which he is busy writing new material for what will be his eighth full-length solo album.

He is an an official artist for Newtone Strings, Reunion Blues gig bags, Diamond Bottlenecks, G7th Capo and National Reso-Phonic Guitars who launched their ‘Dave Arcari signature’ instruments in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad