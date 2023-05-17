They will top the bill at Lochore Meadows on Saturday, August 19 - and tickets are already selling well.

The festival will also play host to Big Country, The Columbos and a number of tribute acts for a day of live music at the Meedies.

The Rats’ line up is fronted by Geldof along with Pete Briquette on bass, and Simon Crowe on drums - with the addition of Alan Dunn on piano and Darren Beale on guitar.

Boomtown Rats. (Pic: Mark Cowne

The punk legends emerged out of Dublin, and made their name with hits such as Rat Trap, I Don’t Like Mondays and Someone’s Looking At You.

They enjoyed huge success with six best selling albums, and toured with The Ramones, Talking Heads and The Clash among others.

The band took a back seat as Geldof launched the global Live Aid and enjoyed a solid solo career, reuniting in 2013 to perform at the Isle of Wight Festival. The Rats’ most recent album, Citizens Of Boomtown, was released in 2020.

The Rats – minus Geldof – last played in Fife at The Big Stooshie festival held in Giffordtown over a decade ago. Their appearance is another feather in the cap for Rockore which was headlined last year by Wet Wet Wet, and previous big names have included Nazareth and Altered Images.