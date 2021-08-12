Breakout: Fife music festival organisers set up meeting with local residents

The public meeting planned for Sunday is part of community engagement planned by Breakout Festival ahead of the event taking place from October 8-10.

The meeting is in the Philp Hall community garden from midday on Sunday.

The organisers will be there to meet local residents and get their feedback, and also give them a taste of what to expect with music from a number of local musicians.

Breakout Festival takes place in Kirkcaldy in October

Billy Reekie , PG Ciarletta and Dionne Hickey will be performing short sets as part of the event which is open to all residents and local businesses.

Breakout will feature two stages, with the main one at the Basin car park, and a second dance and acoustic platform, either side of a carnival featuring some of the shows from the Links Market.

The line-up includes major names such as The Skids, Midge Ure, Big Country, Aswad, and Red Hot Chilli Pipers, with more headliners yet to be announced.

It could bring up to 10,000 people into the town centre for each day.

