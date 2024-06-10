Britpop legend Cast's John Power set for Adam Smith Theatre show
and live on Freeview channel 276
John Power, who formed Britpop band Cast in 1991, will bring his Cast, The La’s and Me tour to the Adam Smith Theatre next year. You can secure your tickets at: https://www.onfife.com/event/john-power-cast-the-las-and-me-aj57-2/
As frontman of Cast he released platinum-selling albums All Change & Mother’s Nature’s Call, as well as seven Top Ten hits with Flying, Free Me, Sandstorm, Walkaway, and more. Before that John was a member of the now legendary the La’s between 1986 and 1991. The band, who released one album, are best known for their hit single There She Goes.
John then embarked on a well-received solo career following the dissolution of Cast in 2001.
He said: “I'm really looking forward to these dates. It's been a long career, from the early days in The La's, to forming Cast, releasing two platinum records, and then continuing to the present with our last album Love Is The Call. This tour will be a chance to tell that story - through stories and songs - in intimate venues. It'll give fans the chance to get to know me - and me the chance to reflect on some of the most memorable moments of the past 38 years."
John Power – Cast, The La’s and Me will provide a rare insight into an incredible career.
Tickets for the show on Thursday, April 17 are on sale from OnFife priced £26.50. Meet and greet packages are available.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.