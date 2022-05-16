Bryan Adams set for two live gigs in Scotland to promote new album

Bryan Adams

Many have followed him ever since and those early hits included Run To You, Can’t Stop This Thing We Started and the US number one Heaven.

Ballads became his thing then with Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman, Please Forgive Me and the movie hit with Rod Stewart and Sting, All For Love, another chart topper Stateside. Spice Girl Melanie C had a worldwide hit with him in 1998 called When You’re Gone and this still gets plenty radio play today but not so his colossal hit Everything I Do (I Do It For You) from the film Robin Hood Prince Of Thieves in 1991.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mind you it was topping the chart here for 16 straight weeks and some of that time a number one in 19 other countries.

This amazing career has seen 16 million record sales to date and no sign of stopping.

On Broadway, you can still see Pretty Woman the Musical with all the songs written by him and his original co-writer Jim Vallance.

The music continues too with a new post-lockdown album, So Happy It Hurts, with is out now.

And with the title track now on video he celebrates the ‘freedom and autonomy of the open road’.

Shot in black and white with his mum in the car it sums up what we feel about life after the masks. This is his 15th album and comes in digital format, coloured vinyl, standard CD, deluxe CD with hardbound book and limited box set with all of the above plus a personally signed photo.