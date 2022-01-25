Robert Burns was born on January 25, 1759, in Ayrshire and is known the world over for his verse, which has earned him the title of Scotland’s national poet.
He is the most prominent of the poets to have written in the Scots language, partly because he favoured a ‘light Scots dialiect’ which is easily accessible to those beyond his home country.
Burns also wrote in standard English, particularly when offering political and social commentary, but remains best loved for his work in his native language – which saw him named ‘the greatest Scot’ after a public vote run by television channel STV.
Traditionally a Burns Supper is held on the Bard's birthday, although the first was held by the poet’s friends at Burns Cottage on July 21, 1801, to mark the fifth anniversary of his death.
Over a meal of haggis, neeps and tatties poetry is recited, such as ‘To a Mouse’ and ‘Address to the Haggis’, with the men making fun of the women in the ‘Toast to the Lassies', before the girls have the last laugh with the 'Reply From the Lassies'.
After Burns Suppers were forced to be cancelled due to the pandemic last year, they are now returning – thanks to the recent lifting of Covid restrictions.
Here are 10 of the best known poems by Robert Burns.
