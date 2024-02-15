The set list includes all the classic hits from That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore Raining In My Heart, to Oh Boy! - as well as songs from other chart-topping artists.Producer Simon Fielder, a former actor in the original touring and West End show said: “As a young guitarist I listened to Buddy and he massively influenced my playing and writing. My adult life has been spent performing his music and presenting other actor musicians on stages all over the world who have brought delight to thousands and thousands of people. The show has been on the road for over 30 years now. We are absolutely delighted to welcome our audiences back to full houses so they can enjoy a fabulous party with Buddy and the boys.”