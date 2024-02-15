Byre Theatre concert celebrates music of Buddy Holly
Buddy Holly and the Cricketers are touring for a 32nd year, and their itinerary includes a live show at the Byre Theatre, St Andrews, on February 24.
The set list includes all the classic hits from That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore Raining In My Heart, to Oh Boy! - as well as songs from other chart-topping artists.Producer Simon Fielder, a former actor in the original touring and West End show said: “As a young guitarist I listened to Buddy and he massively influenced my playing and writing. My adult life has been spent performing his music and presenting other actor musicians on stages all over the world who have brought delight to thousands and thousands of people. The show has been on the road for over 30 years now. We are absolutely delighted to welcome our audiences back to full houses so they can enjoy a fabulous party with Buddy and the boys.”
Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Holly was just 22 when he was killed in a plane crash in 1959, but left behind a remarkable musical legacy,