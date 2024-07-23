Cabaret performers wow Kirkcaldy audiences as Fife festival set for second weekend of shows

Last week’s shows, which included the popular Kidz Cabaret, as well as an acoustic cabaret, quiz and Cupcake Cabaret, went down a storm with those in the crowd at the Kings Theatre.

The 2024 festival got off to a flying start, but there’s still plenty more for people to enjoy as another three shows will take place from Thursday, July 25 to Saturday, July 27.

The line-up for the festival’s second weekend promises some fantastic nights out.

A whole host of acts – including a choir for the first time – who have never performed on stage with Contrived Cabaret in Kirkcaldy before, are set to wow the audience with their talents on Thursday with his year’s Fresh Faces show. The varied line up features acts who have been performing for years, but their work hasn’t brought them to the Lang Toun until now.

Fans of comedy will enjoy Friday night’s Comedy Cabaret with an evening of funny and light hearted acts on the bill, including a stand up double bill.

All the regulars from Contrived Cabaret will be on stage on Saturday night for the Festival Finale. It’s a chance to see all your favourites perform on the Kings stage once again.

For more information on any of the events at the Fife Cabaret Festival, including details of how to book tickets, visit the festival’s Facebook page.

This year's festival sees seven shows taking place at the Kings over two weekends.

The first weekend included an Acoustic Cabaret.

The festival's shows feature a wide range of acts and performances including spoken word.