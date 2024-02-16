Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The evenings will begin with an hour of open-mic style floor spots for local performers, then a break for some soup and refreshments, culminating with a set from the featured act.First up on Saturday (February 17) is Kirkcaldy singer-songwriter David Latto. His reflective writing style and ear for strong melody combine to produce emotionally compelling indie folk. Landscape, people and the power of ordinary objects feature heavily in his work. He has performed across the UK with headline slots at Celtic Connections.

On Saturday, February 24,we have Samantha Whates followed by Sir Peter and The Snowdrops on Saturday, March 2, both at 7:00pm.

As part of the snowdrop festival, The ‘Hope For Myanmar’ gallery in Cambo House is open daily and visitors are invited to view a unique exhibition, featuring artists from Myanmar, as a signifier of hope in communities impacted by conflict.

David Latto is part of this year's Cambo Snowdrop Festival (Pic: Cath Ruane)