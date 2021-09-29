A Fife radio station is aiming to find out as it backs the Scottish Hip Hop Show next month.

It comes as K107fm, Kirkcaldy’s community radio station, continues to showcase more musical genres than ever before - with increasing support for local and Scottish performers on-air

The Scottish Hip Hop Show is a six-part series showcasing artists contributing to the vibrant hip hop scene in Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Rap Show

Accompanied by original music from Stanley Odd’s Dunt, Series Producer Delaina Sepko chats with Mistah Bohze & NC Epik, Becca Starr, Bigg Taj & Spee Six Nine, Empress, CRPNTR and Vagrant Real Estate about their careers and music.

Hearing from the artists themselves, this series challenges the idea that Scottish people can’t rap, shouldn’t do it in their regional accents and explores why Scottish hip hop is still marginalised despite its almost 40 year contribution to the musical genre.

K107 airs the series starting on Wednesday, October 6, from 11:00pm

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.