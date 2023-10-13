Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sometime drummer with LOBN is Carl Williams, a local percussion academy teacher and world record holder on the drums. He has played in several bands like M3 and Rewind, who recently played The Duchess with guest vocalist Kennie Symon from Hot Chocolate on vocals.

The Cat Fever Club - which launches on Friday (October 20) - is about melodic jazz, and several guest musicians will share the stage with them as the weeks progress. On the keys will be Peter Little, bass will be John Hayes and on vocals Holly Clark, best known for her band The Passing Sages.

The band have been in rehearsal for weeks now at Sub Station Recording Studio in Rosyth and now have a full show. In particular, they have a Holly Clark song called Unreturned from the days when she was appearing as Holly Roseanna, a solo vocalist on The Candy Floss EP. The track has been arranged for the live show which not only demonstrates her impressive vocal range but also the individual musicians in the band.

The Passing Sages (Pic: Warren Fyffe)

Holly’s long term band The Passing Sages have been getting notice with their new single Agata released this week. Written by Jonathan Cairney and The Passing Sages this inspired 80’s funk track has dynamic vocals from Holly and Carrie Forgan, electric guitar from Nic Holson, along with Ian Clyne on bass, Sean priestly on drums and Daniel Keay on keyboards.

The recording was mixed and mastered by Dominic Hardy at Gracenote Studios in Dunfermline. This year has been a busy time for the band with Meadows Festival in Edinburgh, all Scottish dates for Foodies Festival and a short tour in the North of England. Their previous releases have led to airplay on the BBC and dozens of other radio shows and interviews on community radio.