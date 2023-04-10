Her gig on Thursday, April 20, as part of her first ever headline solo tour.

She will be showcasing material from her debut album The Castalia, as well as singing a selection of new songs, with her trio, featuring Ellen Gira on cello and Iona Reid on piano.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hailing from Edinburgh, Isla is well-known on the Scottish music scene as an extremely versatile composer, arranger, fiddle player and singer.

Isla Ratcliff (Pic: Elly Lucas)

Most Popular

Much of her inspiration comes from her love of traditional music, and the powerful sense of community it holds when bringing people of all backgrounds together.

Her album The Castalia features both traditional and self-penned tunes based on the time she spent in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad