Celebrated musician Isla Ratcliff at Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club

Celebrated Scottish artist Isla Ratcliff is set to play Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 10th Apr 2023, 07:51 BST- 1 min read

Her gig on Thursday, April 20, as part of her first ever headline solo tour.

She will be showcasing material from her debut album The Castalia, as well as singing a selection of new songs, with her trio, featuring Ellen Gira on cello and Iona Reid on piano.

Hailing from Edinburgh, Isla is well-known on the Scottish music scene as an extremely versatile composer, arranger, fiddle player and singer.

Isla Ratcliff (Pic: Elly Lucas)Isla Ratcliff (Pic: Elly Lucas)
    Much of her inspiration comes from her love of traditional music, and the powerful sense of community it holds when bringing people of all backgrounds together.

    Her album The Castalia features both traditional and self-penned tunes based on the time she spent in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia in 2019.

    The trip made a lasting impact on Isla musically, allowing her to uncover new repertoire, and inspiring a fresh approach to interpreting tunes, with the resulting album hailed as “quite the best debut album that has come this way in a long time” by Living Tradition.

