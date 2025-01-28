Chaz Jankel: still reasons to be cheerful

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chaz Jankel is a name familiar to a few due to his collaborations with Ian Dury & The Blockheads as guitarist and keyboard player.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He co-wrote some of their biggest hits like Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick, Sex And Drugs And Rock And Roll and Reasons To Be Cheerful (Part 3). As a writer he had a number one dance hit in the US with Chasanova which topped the Billboard charts for six weeks and wrote a huge international hit for Quincy Jones with Ai No Corrida.

Born in 1952 he still tours with the surviving Blockheads and in fact have some Scottish dates soon. They play La Belle Angele Edinburgh, on March 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chaz has been prolific with other projects too like his jazz quartet album in 2001 called Out Of The Blue, a solo vocal album in 2011 called The Submarine Has Surfaced and another in 223 called Flow. I hear there are two projects planned for release this year, Notes Of Bergamot plus more jazz with Finn Peters on saxophone and flute.

Chaz Jankel, pictured in September 1980 (Pic: Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Chaz has also written a number of film scores including An Unusual Job for a Woman, War Party, Killing Dad, K2, Rachel Papers and D.O.A. that his sister Annabel co-directed. His score for the Dury biopic Sex and Drugs and Rock and Roll was nominated for a BAFTA. The news this week though is that the D.O.A. tracks have been remastered as Dead On Arrival Reimagined and available now for the first time in 25 years. There are seven pieces on the album and two tracks have been released individually. Dead on Arrival Suite (Radio Edit) is the original orchestral score presented as a suite and Dead on Arrival (Piano Sonata) is a brand-new interpretation of the theme.