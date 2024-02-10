Classic Clapton tribute act unveil tenth gig at Kinross live music venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Classic Clapton, fronted by Mike Hall and Adam Howells, bring their acoustic set to the venue on Friday, March 15 when they will perform two 60-minute sets. Tickets from www.mundellmusic.com

It will be their tenth appearance in Kinross, underlining their enduring appeal with audiences in Fife and the east coast.

Classic Clapton formed in 1985 in Newcastle upon Tyne long before the term ‘tribute band’ was invented. Vocalist and guitarist Mike won a national Clapton look-alike competition held at Madam Tussauds, London and has also met Slowhand twice. The group has performed across the UK, including concerts at The Royal Festival Hall, London and a triumphant appearance on the Acoustic Stage at Glastonbury Festival in 2002. They have performed numerous concerts in Europe including Spain, Estonia, Holland and France.

Classic Clapton make a welcome return to Backstage at the Green Hotel in Kinross (Pic: submitted)