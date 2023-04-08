Classical guitarist returns to home town Kirkcaldy for society’s closing concert
A former Kirkcaldy pupil is set to return to the Lang Toun to give the closing concert in Kirkcaldy Music Society’s season.
Classical guitarist Kieran McCrossan will be joined by Lynn Strang (flute) on stage at the Old Kirk on Wednesday, April 19, at 7:30pm.
Kieran, who attended St.Andrews High School, is currently in his Honours year of the BMus at Edinburgh Napier University, studying under one of Scotland's foremost classical guitarists and composers, Simon Thacker.
Lynn, who is is the daughter of the late Bruce Fraser, is a music teacher with Falkirk Council, and also teaches privately. As a freelance musician, she has worked for several Scottish Arts organisations, including Scottish Opera.
A Bruadar Duo, they have played across Scotland in some of the most beautiful venues in the country
The concert follows a short annual general meeting, and, afterwards, guests are invited to join the societs for drinks and nibblesk. Tickets for non members £5 at the door.