Classical guitarist Kieran McCrossan will be joined by Lynn Strang (flute) on stage at the Old Kirk on Wednesday, April 19, at 7:30pm.

Kieran, who attended St.Andrews High School, is currently in his Honours year of the BMus at Edinburgh Napier University, studying under one of Scotland's foremost classical guitarists and composers, Simon Thacker.

Lynn, who is is the daughter of the late Bruce Fraser, is a music teacher with Falkirk Council, and also teaches privately. As a freelance musician, she has worked for several Scottish Arts organisations, including Scottish Opera.

