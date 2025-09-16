The festival returns to the Empire Polo Club in California throughout April next year

Coachella have revealed its line-up for their 2026 event overnight.

The festival is set to be headlined by Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G.

Elsewhere, a large contingent of UK acts are set to perform, including Central Cee and CMAT

Coachella, one of the biggest and influential music festivals in the world, have released its now iconic poster announcing their line-up for their 2026 event - and the line-up is once again incredibly eclectic.

After stunning audiences during her performance at BST Hyde Park earlier in the year, Coachella organisers have picked Sabrina Carpenter, fresh from the release of her latest album ‘Man’s Best Friend,’ as the Friday headliner, while Justin Bieber and Karol G are set to headline the Saturday and Sunday at the festival respectively.

Other notable inclusions that have been confirmed include Interpol, Black Flag, The Strokes, Addison Rae and The Rapture, to name a mere few.

There is also a strong British presence at the festival next year, with 16 acts (by our count) heading to the Empire Polo Club in April, with the likes of Disclosure, Central Cee, Wet Leg, Lambrini Girls, Little Simz, FKA Twigs and CMAT among the names that have found their way onto the poster.

Here’s the full line-up, according to Coachella’s official poster, along with how you can make an attempt to get tickets for next year’s event.

Coachella 2026 - full list of confirmed acts

Friday

Sabrina Carpenter is just one of a number of acts confirmed overnight for Coachella 2026. | Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Sabrina Carpenter

the XX

Nine Inch Noize

Disclosure

Turnstile

Ethel Cain

Dijon

Teddy Swims

KATSEY

Devo

Sexyy Red

Central Cee

Foster the People

Levity

Blood Orange

Moby

Marlon Hoffstac

Lykke Li

fakemink.

Gordo

Creepy Nuts

Joyce Manor

BINI.

Kettama.

Groove Armada

Joost

HUGE

CMAT

Slayyyter

Prospa

Hot Mulligan

Hamdi

Fleshwater.

Max Styler

Wednesday

Dabeull

The Two Lip

Ninajirachi

Max Dean x Luke Dean

Cachirula & Loojan

Jessica Brankka

Chloé Caillet x Rossi

.Arodes

NewDad

Carolina Durante

flowerovlove

Febuary

Bob Baker Marionettes.

Youna

Sahar Z

Saturday

Justin Bieber

The Strokes

GIVEON

Addison Rae

Labrinth

SOMBR

David Byrne

Interpol

Alex G

Solomun

Swae Lee

Taemin Pink

Pantheress

Royel Otis

REZZ

Fujii Kaze

Adriatique

Davido

Boys Noize

Bedouin

Ceremony

54 Ultra

Noga Erez

Ben Sterling

Blondshell

Lambrini Girls

Ecca Vandal

Mind Enterprises

Geese

rusowsky

¥ØUSUKE ¥UKIMATSU

Green Velvet x AYYBO

Luísa Sonza

ZULAN

Los Hermanos Flores

Freak Slug

SOSA

Mahmut Orhan

Riordan

Die Spitz

WHATMORE

GENESI

Yamagucci

Sunday

Karol G is set to headline Sunday, alongside performances from Wet Leg and Little Simz | Mauro Pimentel/AFP via Getty Images

Karol G

Young Thug

Kaskade

BIGBANG

Laufey

Major Lazer

Iggy Pop

FKA twigs

Wet Leg

Clipse

Subtronics

Little Simz

Mochakk

Duke Dumont

Worship

Armin van Buuren x Adam Beyer

Holly Humberstone

Gigi Perez

The Rapture

Suicidal Tendencies

BUNT.

French Police

Black Flag

Oklou

Röyksopp

The Chats

DRAIN

Model/Actriz

COBRAH

Los Retros

WhoMadeWho

Jane Remover

RØZ

Glitterer

Carlita x Josh Baker

MËSTIZA & friends

AZZECCA

LE YORA

Samia

Tomora

How can I get tickets to attend Coachella 2026?

Tickets are set to go on sale on September 19, with sign-ups registering for access to either Weekend 1 or Weekend 2 currently available.

For more information or to sign up, head over to the Coachella website from today.

