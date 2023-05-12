News you can trust since 1871
Coaltown Daisies join tribute concert to Perth musician Gavin JD Munro

Fife duo The Coaltown Daisies are taking part in a special gig to honour a singer-songwriter.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 12th May 2023, 11:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 11:52 BST

Gavin JD Munro, who was an inspirational figure on the music scene in Perth for several decades, died last year.

A gifted songwriter, he played in many bands including Red Bus, Raindogs, Wolftrain and Southpaw, and also shaped Red Pine Timber Co into a uniquely powerful and popular live band.

Different Lonesome: The Songs of Gavin JD Munro has been organised at Perth Theatre and Concert Hall on Saturday evening by family and friends.

The Coaltown Daisies (Pic: The Coaltown Daisies)
    The Coaltown Daisies - Vivienne Bern and Lynzy Moutter - will be part of a huge band including brass section, percussion, drums, fiddles, and guitars, and proceeds from the concert will go to Andy's Man Club and Help Musicians.

    Ticket details here https://www.perththeatreandconcerthall.com/whats-on/different-lonesome-the-songs-of-gavin-jd-munro-212402

