Coaltown Daisies join tribute concert to Perth musician Gavin JD Munro

Gavin JD Munro, who was an inspirational figure on the music scene in Perth for several decades, died last year.

A gifted songwriter, he played in many bands including Red Bus, Raindogs, Wolftrain and Southpaw, and also shaped Red Pine Timber Co into a uniquely powerful and popular live band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Different Lonesome: The Songs of Gavin JD Munro has been organised at Perth Theatre and Concert Hall on Saturday evening by family and friends.

The Coaltown Daisies (Pic: The Coaltown Daisies)

Most Popular

The Coaltown Daisies - Vivienne Bern and Lynzy Moutter - will be part of a huge band including brass section, percussion, drums, fiddles, and guitars, and proceeds from the concert will go to Andy's Man Club and Help Musicians.