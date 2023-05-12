Coaltown Daisies join tribute concert to Perth musician Gavin JD Munro
Fife duo The Coaltown Daisies are taking part in a special gig to honour a singer-songwriter.
Gavin JD Munro, who was an inspirational figure on the music scene in Perth for several decades, died last year.
A gifted songwriter, he played in many bands including Red Bus, Raindogs, Wolftrain and Southpaw, and also shaped Red Pine Timber Co into a uniquely powerful and popular live band.
Different Lonesome: The Songs of Gavin JD Munro has been organised at Perth Theatre and Concert Hall on Saturday evening by family and friends.
The Coaltown Daisies - Vivienne Bern and Lynzy Moutter - will be part of a huge band including brass section, percussion, drums, fiddles, and guitars, and proceeds from the concert will go to Andy's Man Club and Help Musicians.