Column: Great return for live music returns as venues open their doors

The Eves

Gipsy Jazz combo Rose Room play Old Kirk in Kirk Wynd on Saturday (25th) with the award winning Seonaid Aitken on violin.

Fife’s favourite funk and R&B band Lights Out By Nine were out last weekend with a sold-out fundraiser at Linton Lane Centre.

It was their first indoor show for two years and the last time all eight of them were on stage was 2018.

Hoping to get one more Kirkcaldy gig in this year they are on the road first opening Callander Jazz Festival in two weeks’ time.

The Kings Live Lounge was open too on Friday for their second weekend since lockdown and this for a live music showcase with Burn The Maps, Julia, and Cornfield Chase.

The next showcase has tickets on sale now for October 1t with The Passing Sages, Gentlemen Jackals and Mosaics.

Kirkcaldy’s very own PG Ciarletta was playing King Tut’s in Glasgow last weekend too supporting Andrew Cushin and this off the back of his single Bonnie Toun being universally acclaimed.

That same small but highly respected venue was also good for Kinghorn based Julia when her own show there supporting Brooke Combe sold out in their first show since lockdown last month.

King Tut’s had a great reception for The Eves from Edinburgh when they played live too.

The duo of Caroline Gilmour and Marissa Keltie were both solo artists in their own right and would come in for various radio sessions along the way.

As a duo though their combined writing skills compliment each other and being both vocalists and multi-instrumentalists can perform comfortably on their own or with a full backing band. Earlier this year their single Brand New Day was a huge success charting in the Official Chart, iTunes downloads and was listed on Spotify’s New Pop UK playlist.

It was played extensively on local radio in Scotland and was playlisted on BBC Radio 2 for five weeks and being heard on all the big shows. The new single, released this week can continue that success and again has an infectious pop melody characterised by the girl’s vocal harmonies.

Written during lockdown the song is about the intoxication experience when meeting and falling in love. Producer was Nick Gardiner in fine tune with their vision capitalising on the voices primarily but with a percussive undertone that demands several plays.

He has worked with Ellie Goulding and Nick Jonas and this collaboration promises more with songwriting sessions planned and of course more live shows and more radio exposure.

