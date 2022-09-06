News you can trust since 1871
Comic Con comes to Kirkcaldy

The Mercat Shopping Centre was a comic fan’s paradise on Saturday when a comic con rolled into town.

By Fiona Dobie
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 4:32 pm
Rory Croft, aged 4, dressed as one of his favourite superheroes, Spiderman. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.
Rory Croft, aged 4, dressed as one of his favourite superheroes, Spiderman. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

The centre on Kirkcaldy’s High Street hosted the Big Glasgow Comic Page (BGCP) event at the weekend, attracting families and fans of all things comic related.

The event – the latest to be organised in the town by BGCP – celebrated comics, fantasy and cosplay.

There was a chance to browse stalls and have photographs taken with characters from the comic universe.

Caroline Montgomery at the Comic Con event. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

    In a post on Facebook, the Mercat said: “The day was packed with superheroes and villains galore.

    "From Bumblebee, Spiderman and Ironman, through to Ghostbusters and of course Anakin...I mean, Darth Vadar!

    "He might have turned to the ‘dark side’ but the positive atmosphere surrounding the impressive 65 traders within the Mercat, would have made Master Yoda proud.”

    Spiderman dropped by for the BGCP event in the Mercat on Saturday. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.
    Jessica Pitcaithly, 9, and Sophia Boboncios, 8, dressed up for the occasion. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.
