Comic Con comes to Kirkcaldy
The Mercat Shopping Centre was a comic fan’s paradise on Saturday when a comic con rolled into town.
The centre on Kirkcaldy’s High Street hosted the Big Glasgow Comic Page (BGCP) event at the weekend, attracting families and fans of all things comic related.
The event – the latest to be organised in the town by BGCP – celebrated comics, fantasy and cosplay.
There was a chance to browse stalls and have photographs taken with characters from the comic universe.
Most Popular
In a post on Facebook, the Mercat said: “The day was packed with superheroes and villains galore.
"From Bumblebee, Spiderman and Ironman, through to Ghostbusters and of course Anakin...I mean, Darth Vadar!
"He might have turned to the ‘dark side’ but the positive atmosphere surrounding the impressive 65 traders within the Mercat, would have made Master Yoda proud.”