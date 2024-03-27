Community orchestra and community choir set to entertain with spring concert
The event will take place in Holy Trinity Church on Wednesday, April 3 at 7pm.
Special guest soloist will be Scottish Chamber Orchestra oboist Katherine Bryer, who will play the iconic concerto by Albinoni plus, well-known from the film ’The Mission’, Gabriel’s Oboe’. Also included will be music by Holst and Eric Coates’ 'The Three Elizabeths Suite’.
A spokesperson for StAFCO said: “This is an evening of entertainment given by members of the community, for the community. Please come and support.”
All are welcome to attend and admission to the concert is free. There will be the opportunity to donate to a charity collection taken by the Rotary Club of St Andrews in aid of the St Andrews Memory Cafe and Parkinsons UK Scotland.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.