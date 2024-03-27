Community orchestra and community choir set to entertain with spring concert

StAFCO (St Andrews and Fife Community Orchestra) in rehearsals for the Spring Concert which takes place next week. (pic: submitted)

The event will take place in Holy Trinity Church on Wednesday, April 3 at 7pm.

Special guest soloist will be Scottish Chamber Orchestra oboist Katherine Bryer, who will play the iconic concerto by Albinoni plus, well-known from the film ’The Mission’, Gabriel’s Oboe’. Also included will be music by Holst and Eric Coates’ 'The Three Elizabeths Suite’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for StAFCO said: “This is an evening of entertainment given by members of the community, for the community. Please come and support.”