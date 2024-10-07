Concert by celebrated young musicians in St Andrews will be an ‘I was there’ moment

Jonas Mueller and Anna Gebhardt are in concert in St Andrews (Pic: Jakob Schad)

Two celebrated young musicians from Germany are set to make their UK debut at the University of St Andrews Laidlaw Music Centre later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baritone Jonas Müller and pianist Anna Gebhart are in town on Friday, October 25 for a concert that reflects both artists’ focus on the art of German song. Advance tickets for the concert in the McPherson Recital Room at the Laidlaw Music Centre, can be booked in advance online at byretheatre.com

The concert will include music by Schubert, Hugo Wolf, and the Sechs Monologe aus Jedermann by Frank Martin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonas has, at the age of just 25, already recorded with Sony Classics and performed at various international festivals in Germany, Denmark and Spain, among others.

Jonas has performed at the Berlin Philharmonie and worked with artists including Ian Bostridge, Simon Keenlyside and Julius Drake. He is currently studying Lieder, German songs with piano accompaniament, with renowned German baritone and bass singer Christian Gerharer. Together with pianist Anna Gebhardt, Jonas made his debut at the Konzerthaus in Berlin in 2023 and has won numerous awards including, very recently, at the Internationalen Wettbewerb für Liedkunst Stuttgart, 2024.

Anna Gebhardt is an award-winning young German pianist specialising in song accompaniment. During 2025 she will perform with the renowned tenor Julian Prégardien in recitals in Strasbourg, having already appeared with one of today's greatest Lieder singers, tenor Christoph Prégardien. Anna has won multiple awards, including first prize at the Gasteig Competition, with Jonas Müller.

Chris Bragg, head of programming at Laidlaw Music Centre, said the concert was a real coup for the town - and the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "It’s a considerable coup for the University of St Andrews to secure the first-ever UK performance by two of Europe’s most exceptional young artists in the field of art song. Jonas Müller has an extraordinary voice and an ability to communicate texts with audiences which is vanishingly rare for someone so young.

“The McPherson Recital Room is one of the finest spaces in Europe for art song performance; this will be looked back on as an ‘I was there’ moment in future years."