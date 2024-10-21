Thomas Gibson Duncan was organist and choir master for 50 years at Holy Trinity Church, St Andrews (Pic: Submitted)

A concert to celebrate the life of a renowned musician is set to take place in St Andrews.

The event to remember Thomas Gibson Duncan goes ahead on Sunday, November 3 at 7.30pm in Holy Trinity Church where Thomas Duncan was organist and choir master for over 50 years. Described as ‘one of a kind’ and ‘standing out from the crowd’, TGD, as he was often known, was educated at Ardrossan Academy, Glasgow University where he was a choral scholar, and then at Oxford.

In 1962 he came to St Andrews as lecturer in Medieval English in the University where he became famed for his lectures on Old English, Middle English, Boethius and Chaucer. His editions of Medieval Lyrics are now standard textbooks.

He became Honorary Professor and continued teaching long after his formal retirement. But it was music that was his life-long driving force and greatest passion. Shortly after arriving in St Andrews he became organist and choir master in Holy Trinity. He rebuilt and enhanced the organ, inviting world class organists, including Gillian Weir, to play.

He also founded Holy Trinity Augmented Choir, regularly performing major works of the choral repertoire and including his renowned annual Messiah.

In 1978 his St Andrews Chorus was formed, collaborating with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra in a notable performance of Bach’s B minor Mass; this fruitful collaboration was to last for over a decade. Tom’s choral performances alway put the text foremost, and his gift was to be able to match the sensitivity of the text with the music. In later years Tom founded the Friends of Holy Trinity to support scholarships for young singers and to bolster and enhance the quality of the church choir.

The programme for the concert will include music by Bach sung by Brian Bannatyne-Scott and Ben McAteer, soloists in many of Tom’s performances over the years, and Bach’s fourth Brandenberg Concerto with soloists Julie Duncan, Kate Chisholm and Ben Shute; and also Haydn’s ‘Nelson’ Mass sung by The Celebration Chorus and Soloists, accompanied by The Heisenberg Ensemble. Admission to the concert is free of charge.