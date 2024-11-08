‘Cool Yule’ Christmas show announced for the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy

Edinburgh based swing band La Dolce Vita Swing Collective have announced a festive themed Kirkcaldy date at the King’s Theatre in Kirkcaldy.

Monday December 9 has been announced as the annual cabaret show as the Wee Panto has a night off.

Band leader Tony Delicata told us the ‘Cool Yule’ series of shows are always special, and shows are also lined up in Bishopbriggs, Peebles and the Voodoo Rooms in Edinburgh.. He said: “No matter where they play, their audiences both young and old, love getting involved with the band singing and dancing especially when it comes to our Cool Yule Christmas where the show is packed full of Rat Pack Christmas Crackers and as well as those Phil Spector festive classics.”

For 2025 they will visit Ayrshire, Galashiels, Perthshire, the Scottish Highlands and a return to Fife at Leslie Town Hall.

La Dolce Vita Swing Collective return to the Kings in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)

Being of Italian descent Tony has a soft spot for Dean Martin and so ‘That’s Amore’ and others always find their way into the set somewhere. He went on to say ‘we are delighted to be returning to the Kings in Kirkcaldy for the fifth time in the last five years, and we share the stage with the pantomime set which adds to the unique setting. The Kirkcaldy audiences are fabulously boisterous and always treat us well but no matter where we play, our audiences both young and old, love getting involved with us singing and dancing along’.

The current band are Tudor Morris – bass, Gordon Murch – piano, Nicola Kendall – drums, Kenny Thomson – sax, and leader Tony Delicata on vocals. Tony was an actor on stage in the West End and toured the country before returning to Edinburgh becoming a director at Leith Festival, presenting radio on Castle FM and K107FM, then writing and performing shows for several years at the Edinburgh Fringe where he may return if band commitments allow.