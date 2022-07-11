I can name half a dozen off the top of my head and nothing has changed in the last ten years. All very competent and all just needing a break to get known nationally.

Getting signed to a ‘label’ is not what it was either. Hit musicians are more likely to have a million streams and numerous Tik Tok films yet still look to a busy street to busk in just earn enough for a coffee.

Now and then though a song hits you maybe due to its quality or originality or even as it strikes a chord at that particular time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plasmas (Pic: Rohan Strathie)

Dundee band Plasmas did it for me with a new single out this week called See It Through. With a Psych intro from the Small Faces song book we are treated to fresh new pop with a full-on reverb production of percussion, synth and guitar.

The vocals sound of Ross McQueen is like a seasoned professional, yet these are young guys on the way up. What they imagined was the theme to some American 90’s sit-com which links me to songs like Breakfast At Tiffany’s (the song by Deep Blue Something, not the movie) or see what Don’t You (Forget About Me) did for Simple Minds globally when featured in The Breakfast Club movie.

Their description of the writing fits it perfectly and could easy fit into that 1990s category and many of those were influenced by the 60s’ British pop as keyboards became more affordable. Produced by Guy Galactic who worked their other lockdown singles like Always and Is It Everything You Want and for me those took me back to the pop singles of The Cure.

Apart from Ross on vocals and guitar the band features Conor McBay on lead guitar and vocals, Rory Strathie (synth), James Swan (bass) and Sam Walker (drums).

Already they have been out and about with support slots for Australian band Planet as well as Scottish bands Swim School and Jaws.

With new material ready to release we can expect at least an EP later this year and meantime to coincide with the singles release they have three Scottish dates to look forward to at the end of the month.