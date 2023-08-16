News you can trust since 1871
Cutting Crew's Fife gig is only Scottish date in 2023 tour

A band behind a massive hit song have lined up a live show at a Fife venue.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 16th Aug 2023, 14:57 BST- 1 min read

Cutting Crew, who hit the big time with (I Just) Died In Your Arms Tonight, are at the Brasshouse in Dunfermline on Saturday, October 28. The gig is the only Scottish date on their forthcoming tour. Ticket details via Eventbrite

The Grammy nominated group remain best known for their debut hit released in 1986, but also enjoyed big success with I’ve Been In Love Before.

