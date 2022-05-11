Daniel Sloss: Stand-up comedian’s autumn tour dates and new book published

The former Waid Academy pupil takes his new show, called Can’t, to Glasgow and Dundee as part of his seven-date UK tour.Sloss is at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow on October 1, and the Caird Hall, Dundee, on December 17.

Sloss - whose Netflix shows Dark and Jigsaw were huge hits - is also doing a work in progress show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

He will be on stage trying out new material at Just The Tonic’s Atomic Room from August 4-28.

He is also at Perth Concert Hall for a one-off gig with fellow comedians on September 3.