An evening of music which fuses Scottish and Scottish/Antipodean Nashville style song swapping and banter is coming to the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy this weekend with a superb line-up.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Dean Owens is hosting ‘Roots In The Round’ with Kirsten Adamson and Matt Joe Gow - all three of them award winning troubadours. Their short Scottish tour brings them to the Kings on Friday (July 12). Ticket details are here: https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/event-details/roots-in-the-round

The idea for the evening came about through a request from mutual friend Grant-Lee Phillips who asked Dean if he could help put some UK shows together for Matt on his first UK visit. Having created successful shows in the format before, Dean put together a series of ‘Roots In The Round’ shows which tour to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Falkirk as well as the Lang Toun. All the artists will be on stage throughout, exchanging songs and stories and sometimes jumping in on each other's songs.

Matt Joe Gow grew up in the deep south of New Zealand in Dunedin - sister city of Edinburgh - and is now based in Melbourne where he continues to impress with bringing his alt country tinged Americana to appearances from large festivals to boutique gatherings, supporting Chris Isaak and Justin Townes Earle along the way. A two-time Music Victoria Award winner and 2023 New Zealand Country Music Honours winner,he joins the tour after an appearance at Maverick Festival.

Dean Owens(left) hosts ‘Roots In The Round’ with Kirsten Adamson and Matt Joe Gow (Pic: Submitted)

The gig marks a quick return to the Kings for Kirsten Adamson - she was on stage a few weeks ago with Fay Fife’s Countess Of Fife.

The daughter of rock legend Stuart Adamson who launched Big Country and was part of the legendary punk band, The Skids, Kirsten has carved out a fantastic reputation as a singer-songwriter.

Since spending summers soaking up the atmosphere in Nashville with her dad, and singing on Big Country’s Driving To Damascus album, Kirsten has been steadily developing her own voice and songwriting, with indie folkers Aberfeldy, country rockers The Gillyflowers, Americana duo The Marriage, sold out UK tours and earned rave reviews for her second album, Landing Place, which Dean produced.

The gig also marks a return to Fife for Dean who most recently played at Crail Town Hall, and previously led the ‘Cash Back In Fife’ weekend at the Woodside Hotel in Aberdour just before lockdown.

Voted Artist of the Year 2021, 2022 and 2023 (Americana UK), Dean’s fans include Bob Harris and authors Irvine Welsh and Ian Rankin, whose character Rebus has Dean’s music on his playlist). In 2022, he landed the support slot for Texas’ huge gig at Edinburgh Castle where he earned a fantastic ovation.

He has recorded 11 albums and collaborated with a host of acclaimed musicians, with his 2022 release, Sinner’s Shrine - recorded in Tucson with members of Calexico - earning widespread critical acclaim with one describing as an intoxicating, innovative, perfect, “marriage made in heaven.”