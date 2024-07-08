Deep Purple: 23rd album and Glasgow gig show old rockers don't fade away

Ian Gillan of Deep Purple with singer and guitarist Simon McBride (R) and guitarist Steve Morse on stage in Copenhagen (Pic: Torben Christensen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark

Old rockers never die or so it seems and one of the definitive metal rock bands Deep Purple are out to prove just that.

They have been around for a while and with numerous line ups and I was introduced to them with a pop hit called Hush back in 1968. This early line up with Richie Blackmore on guitar and the late Jon Lord on Hammond organ had Rod Evans as lead vocalist.

Back then they auditioned dozens of vocalists with Ian Gillan not interested and Rod Stewart being turned down. The single was unnoticed in the UK but made number four on the US Billboard chart and number two in Canada. Ian Paice joined them on drums by the time the first album appeared called Shades Of Deep Purple and all these years later he is still behind the drum kit, and Ian Gillan is the favoured vocalist.

They were both in what was regarded as the ‘Mark II’ line up with future Nazareth producer Roger Glover on bass. This most successful period produced Deep Purple In Rock, Fireball and Machine Head albums with Black Night becoming a smash hit and Smoke On The Water becoming an all-time rock classic.

We now have ‘Mark IX’ line up with Don Airey on keyboards and Simon McBride on guitar and a new single called Lazy Sod ahead of their =1, their 23rd studio album due for release next week. The story goes Ian Gillan was asked by a young lady journalist how many songs he had written to which he replied, ‘my assistant tells me around 500’. She pointed out that Dolly Parton had written over 5000 and muttered he was a ‘lazy sod’ which Gillan duly wrote down in his notebook for future use and the resulting song is out now as a powerful rocker with signature Hammond break and fitting guitar solo beneath the character vocals from Gillan and a pounding bass and drums rhythm reminiscent of their bygone days.