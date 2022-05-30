Dionne Warwick's farewell tour set for Scottish gigs

The following year the funky sounds of the Average White Band)released another definitive version and since then we have heard Cyndi Lauper. Sybil, Gabrielle, D-Train, Melissa Manchester and Seal all had a go. An Isaac Hayes version still get sampled today in the hip hop world.

Hard to imagine then the 1963 origins from Dionne Warwick as written for her by Burt Bacharach with lyrics from Hal David. Dionne charted across the world with her version opening a career that has sold a hundred million records.

With six Grammy Awards and now a Grammy Lifetime Achievement winner she can boast three of her songs within their own Hall Of Fame.

Dionne Warwick performs on the opening night of her Las Vegas residency (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

They are Walk On By, Don’t Make Me Over and Alfie, the song Cilla Black sang for the Michael Caine movie. Strange thing as it was a Dionne Warwick cover version that gave Cilla her number one hit Anyone Who Had A Heart.

As for Dionne she became the best-selling female artist of 1964 in the US with songs like Do You Know The Way To San Jose winning her first Grammy another Bacharach & David song and one covered over here years later by Frankie Goes To Hollywood.

Ms. Warwick can be found with her star on Hollywood Boulevard to add to her achievements. Into the 1970’s she continued to score with hits like Promises Promises and before the decade was over Barry Manilow produced, I’ll Never Love This Way Again and Then Came you with the Detroit Spinners.

Changing record labels and working with Barry Gibb produced Heartbreaker an international smash and her charity collaborations for We Are The World and That’s What Friends Are For increased her fan base and in recent years the Celebrity Apprentice and Masked Singer adds to her portfolio.

Dionne is now 81 though and has announced she will tour no more.

The rescheduled farewell tour started this week,