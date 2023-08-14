Dougie MacLean looking forward to gig at Alhambra Theatre

Dougie MacLean on stage (Pic: Pauline Keightley)

The man who penned the anthemic ‘Caledonia’ was looking forward to another night in front of a live audience after the pandemic put a temporary halt to 50 years of gigging. During lockdown, Dougie broadcast live shows from his Old Schoolhouse in Perthshire to an audience of over 3.5 million across 70 countries.

He said: “I’m amazed and still surprised at how much I enjoy the live streamed concerts. It was definitely a very satisfying experience. It was somehow really gratifying to know that there’s an audience all over the world who genuinely appreciated my music … they chose to tune in and then they responded. It was quite magical!”

Now he is back on stage, and looking forward to a return to the Kingdom.