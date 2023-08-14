Dougie MacLean looking forward to gig at Alhambra Theatre
The man who penned the anthemic ‘Caledonia’ was looking forward to another night in front of a live audience after the pandemic put a temporary halt to 50 years of gigging. During lockdown, Dougie broadcast live shows from his Old Schoolhouse in Perthshire to an audience of over 3.5 million across 70 countries.
He said: “I’m amazed and still surprised at how much I enjoy the live streamed concerts. It was definitely a very satisfying experience. It was somehow really gratifying to know that there’s an audience all over the world who genuinely appreciated my music … they chose to tune in and then they responded. It was quite magical!”
Now he is back on stage, and looking forward to a return to the Kingdom.
He said: “I’m so looking forward to my concert at the Alhambra in September! It’s one of those venues which still has that ‘old theatre’ feel, with the proscenium arch over the stage and seating in layers up to ‘the gods’ where even a big audience feels close.”Dougie is at the Dunfermline venue on September 2.