Duke Ellington music composed for late Queen to be performed at Fife theatre

It is on stage with In the Spirit of Duke at the Byre Theatre on Friday, December 2.

In 1958, Ellington met Her Majesty following a performance by his orchestra at an arts festival in Leeds. The two reportedly got on famously and Ellington, smitten, composed a suite of music that he recorded on a single gold disc, at his own expense, and sent to Buckingham Palace the following year.

The SNJO’s founder, saxophonist Tommy Smith, when receiving his OBE from the Queen in 2019, asked her if she remembered receiving the one and only copy of an LP Duke Ellington had created especially for her - the Queen confirmed that she did.

Scottish National Jazz Orchestra (Pic: Derek Clark)

“The music was supposed to remain unavailable to the general public but an album was eventually released in 1976 following Ellington’s death,” says Smith. “I’m really glad that it was because the Queen’s Suite includes some outstanding writing by Ellington and his co-composer/arranger, Billy Strayhorn that really needs to be heard and appreciated.”

Among the pieces that comprise the Queen’s Suite is The Single Petal of a Rose, which has become part of the standard jazz repertoire and was included on the SNJO’s In the Spirit of Duke album released to international acclaim in 2013.

“We included three of the movements from the Queen’s Suite on the album alongside other Ellington classics including Rocking in Rhythm and Black and Tan Fantasy,” says Smith.

For Smith, who had the opportunity to play in concert with a number of former Ellington sidemen as a young musician, it’s an honour to be celebrating Ellington.

