East Neuk Festival: line-up revealed for landmark 20th anniversary this summer

The five-day feast of music, ranging from classical to jazz, takes place from June 26-30 at a number of venues including churches, town halls and the Scottish Fisheries Museum. This year the festival marks the 20th anniversary of its founding,l followed in 2025 by its 20th festival.

Donald MacDonald, founder and chairman, said: “Founding a festival has been a dream – and the past two decades hold many highlights and special memories. I am very appreciative of the many people who have helped us with their support: the major public funders such as Creative Scotland, the many trusts and above all the many individuals who have given so generously and without whom we could not have achieved what we have.”

Over the past two decades, the East Neuk Festival has presented more than 400 events featuring nearly 3000 performers playing to a total audience of just over 200,000 people.

The East Neuk Festival celebrates its 20th anniversary this summer (Pic: Submitted)

The 2024 programme boasts musicians from 18 nations, and headliners include three acclaimed string quartets - the Doric, Pavel Haas and (making their UK debut) the remarkable young Scandinavians, Opus 13; the Belfiato Wind Quintet, pianists Hisako Kawamura and Boris GiItburg, legendary bassist, Renaud Garcia Fons with his alternative ‘string quartet’ featuring Qanun player Serkan Halili, flamenco guitarist, Kiko Ruiz and kemenche player, Derya Turkan, 3 harpists, Catrin Finch, Esther Swift and Margret Köll, Irish fiddler extraordinaire, Aoife Ni Bhriain, recorder virtuoso Stefan Temmingh and clarinettist Julian Bliss solo and with his Septet.

Svend McEwan-Brown, ENF director, said: “The next two years is going to be all about celebrating the gift of live music and the fantastic opportunity the East Neuk has given us to fill its churches, halls, caves and gardens with it over the past two decades. I cannot wait to welcome back such old friends as the Pavel Haas Quartet and Renaud Garcia Fons alongside new faces who will be coming to Fife for the first time.”