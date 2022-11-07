The initiative to support the recovery of Scotland’s live music industry brings renowned singer-songwriter Dean Owens to Crail Community Hall on Saturday, (November 12), followed by jazz saxophonist Tommy Smith on Sunday.

The venue also hosts Opera Alba on Saturday, November 26.

Award winning Owens is widely hailed as one of UK’s finest troubadours. With his unique blend of Scottish roots and Americana, this special concert will include songs from the highly anticipated new album Sinner’s Shrine, mixed with songs and stories from Dean’s extensive back catalogue. Dean will be joined by The Sinners, a multi talented band including bass, guitars and trumpet.

Dean Owens brings his band to Fife this weekend

Dean said: “I’m delighted to be a part of Scotland on Tour. It’s a fantastic initiative after a tough couple of years for the industry. I can't wait to bring my new band The Sinners to these venues, many of which are new to me and not on the usual touring circuit. It feels so good to be hitting the road again.”

Crail also has a gig scheduled for mid-February next year as the year-long initiative winds down.

Dennis Gowans, events manager at Crail Community Hall, said: “This is a great opportunity for Crail to experience some fantastic and diverse talent that wouldn’t normally find their way to the East Neuk of Fife.

“We hope that people in the East Neuk as well as the surrounding communities will be enticed to join us for these special performances.”

