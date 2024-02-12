Eastenders’ star Shaun Williamson brings hit ‘Barrioke’ night to Fife venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular actor played Barry in the hit soap, and he has become a huge hit on the live music scene with his unique shows which offer you then chance to join him on stage for a song.

Williamson, who also appeared in Extras and Life’s Too Short, brings his show to PJ Molloys in Dunfermline on March 22. Tickets here

He hosts the night “with his usual trademark warmth and teasing banter, accompanying participants on stage, creating a riotous, joyous moment that people will never forget.”