Eddi Reader: Fife gig date confirmed as part of 40th anniversary tour

Eddi Reader is returning to the stage at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline as she celebrates 40 years of performing live.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 18th February 2022, 1:23 pm

The Scottish singer has a gig at Fife’s biggest venue on Satursay, April 2.

The show will celebrate music across the past four decades.

Eddi said: “I’m delighted to be bringing this extra-special show to fans in Dunfermline this spring.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Eddi Reader (Pic: Sean Purser)

Read More

Read More
Joe Malone: Tributes paid to 'Mr Kirkcaldy' after death of former Penny Farthing...

“The past 40 years have been a remarkable experience – I still can’t believe it’s really been that long! I’ve been lucky enough to meet and work with some incredible musicians over the years, many of whom have become lifelong friends.

Eddi began performing in folk clubs of west Scotland before becoming a backing vocalist for bands like Eurythmics and Gang of Four.

Success came when she joined Fairground Attraction whose debut album First of a Million Kisses topped the charts and produced the classic hit single, Perfect.

www.alhambradunfermline.com/event/eddi-reader

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V

Eddi ReaderFifeDunfermline