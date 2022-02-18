Eddi Reader: Fife gig date confirmed as part of 40th anniversary tour
Eddi Reader is returning to the stage at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline as she celebrates 40 years of performing live.
The Scottish singer has a gig at Fife’s biggest venue on Satursay, April 2.
The show will celebrate music across the past four decades.
Eddi said: “I’m delighted to be bringing this extra-special show to fans in Dunfermline this spring.
“The past 40 years have been a remarkable experience – I still can’t believe it’s really been that long! I’ve been lucky enough to meet and work with some incredible musicians over the years, many of whom have become lifelong friends.
Eddi began performing in folk clubs of west Scotland before becoming a backing vocalist for bands like Eurythmics and Gang of Four.
Success came when she joined Fairground Attraction whose debut album First of a Million Kisses topped the charts and produced the classic hit single, Perfect.