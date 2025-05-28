Eddi Reader marks 40 years of performing with show at Alhambra Theatre

Scottish singer Eddi Reader celebrates a landmark anniversary as she brings her tour to Fife.

She marks 40 years as a live performer with a gig at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline on Thursday, June 5. Ticket info here.

The Glasgow born singer-songwriter has enjoyed success across the decades after making her breakthrough fronting Fairground Attraction whose number one single, Perfect, and its parent album, First of a Million Kisses, both topped the charts in the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. As a solo performer she has become one of the great interpreters of the music of Robert Burns, winning critical acclaim for her 2003 album.

It is one of ten solo albums released across the years in which she has also appeared as special guest with Jools Holland’s Rhythm & Blues Orchestra for an extensive UK tour.

Eddi Reader is on stage at the Alhambra on June 5 (Pic: Submitted)

Eddi has also explored the acting profession, through her acclaimed performances as Jolene Jowett in John Byrnes’ Your Cheatin Heart. She also appeared as a 1937 jazz singer in Richard Linklaters movie Orson And Me, which starred Zac Ephron, and in Janice Galloway’s The Trick Is To Keep Breathing.