In terms of rock and roll, the Hall of Fame is a large list of visionaries who took post-war music to new levels. Influencing everyone that followed, those who dared to rebel became heroes and most went on to enjoy their success as they saw their music blossom and the Beat Generation take up the baton.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Among the few innovators who did not live long enough to enjoy old age and the generations applaud was Eddie Cochran. Seen only fleetingly on film his influence nonetheless has survived. It was Eddie’s Twenty Flight Rock that Paul McCartney played to John as his audition into the band. Yet little was known about this young rocker who died so young.

His parents had preserved his room just as he left it with photos and unfinished songs intact and had the whole house put into storage until 2021 when the rent had lapsed. A sale of the contents ended up in the UK when bought by Elvis fan and musician Sonny West. Author Lee Bullman has lovingly published Eddie Cochran In Person (Omnibus Press, £30), a full colour large format hardback A4 book telling the story of an icon and how this collection came to light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The illustrations and photos are extensive and give a greater insight than any biography before. Eddie had recorded as the Cochran Bros until April 1956 although they were not related but after his first solo hit, Sittin’ In The Balcony was added to the big Rock & Roll movie The Girl Can’t Help It which also featured Gene Vincent and Little Richard on the title song.

Most Popular

Eddie Cochran signing autographs for fans (Pic: Submitted)